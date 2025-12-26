In a tragic incident, a forest ranger sustained serious injuries when a wild boar attacked a team in Sirsauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Thursday afternoon, December 25. The injured officer has been identified as Subham Pratap Singh. Singh and the forest team had reached the village after repeated complaints from residents about wild boars creating terror in the area. During the operation, a boar suddenly charged at Forest Inspector Shubham Pratap Singh, leaving him seriously injured. Team members managed to drive the animal away using sticks and rushed the injured ranger to the Government Medical College. Due to his critical condition, he was later referred to Bareilly Higher Medical Centre for advanced treatment. Bulandshahr: Bull Chases and Attacks Elderly Man in Uttar Pradesh After Being Hit With Stone, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Forest Ranger Injured in Wild Boar Attack in UP's Badaun

Video of Wild Boar Attack on Forest Officer Goes Viral in Uttar Pradesh A video has surfaced showing a wild boar attack on a forest officer in Sirsauli village, within the jurisdiction of the Ujhani police station in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The officer, Subham Pratap Singh, and… pic.twitter.com/r6zFUT0yZL — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) December 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

