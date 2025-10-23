A video going viral on social media shows a YouTuber being threatened by a woman on an Air India flight to Mumbai for not speaking Marathi. The video was shared by the YouTuber Mahi Khan on Instagram, who said that a woman threatened him on an Air India flight AI676 today, October 23, for not speaking Marathi. "Speak Marathi or leave Mumbai", the woman told Khan. He also said that the woman threatened him for saying, "I don’t understand Marathi". The video shows the woman wearing a top with "Hyundai" written on her shirt. The video begins with Mahi saying, "You are telling me that I need to speak in Marathi?" to which the woman says, "Yes, please do that." As the video moves, ahead, the woman refuses to tell her name and says, "You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi." To this, Mahi Khan replied, "No, I don't speak Marathi". Notably, the incident occurred on Air India flight AI676, which runs from Kolkata to Mumbai. In the end, the video shows Mahi Khan calling the crew for help and saying, "Kya Badtameezi Hai Yeh. She is asking me to speak in Marathi. What is this?" After this, the woman passenger is heard saying, "Get down at Mumbai, I'll show you what badtameezi is". "Tumhala Marathi mahiti nahi na, tumhi basa," she adds. Vasai Fort Viral Video: Stopped Over Photoshoot, Man Dressed As Chhatrapati Shivaji Confronts Hindi-Speaking Security Guard for Not Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra.

Woman Threatens YouTuber for Not Speaking Marathi, Video Goes Viral

