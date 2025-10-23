A video from Vasai Fort has gone viral after a man dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj confronted a security guard over not speaking Marathi. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 22, when the man arrived for a photoshoot and was stopped by Brijesh Kumar Gupta, who has been working in Mumbai for two years. Frustrated, the man questioned why Gupta had not learned Marathi despite working in the state, saying, "I am giving you respect by speaking in Hindi, so you should respect me by speaking Marathi." The guard replied politely that he would learn the language, but the man pressed him further in a mix of Hindi and Marathi. He also pointed to the camera, criticising Gupta for stopping people from taking photos and questioning his respect for Shivaji. ‘Hindi Bolo Tum!’: Heated Argument Breaks Out After Woman Refuses To Speak Marathi in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Video Goes Viral.

Man Dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Confronts Security Guard for Not Speaking Marathi at Vasai Fort

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Visshal Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)