Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday, November 18, extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team, who will be taking on Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2023. "Dear team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent teamwork during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country. And given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud," Sonia Gandhi said in a video shared by the Congress party. Speaking further, Gandhi said that Team India's journey to the finals has been inspiring and has valuable lessons beyond the cricket field. "These lessons are about unity, hard work, determination, and unwavering belief in yourself," she added. Remembering the 1983 and 2011 World Cups when India lifted the trophies, Sonia Gandhi said that the nation felt honoured and interacted with joy on both occasions. She also said that cricket has always united our country beyond gender, region, language, religion, and class. "And now as you get ready for the final this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions," she said. World Cup Final 2023: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Extends Best Wishes to Team India for Finals Against Australia, Says 'We Are Confident That Our Team Will Win' (Watch Video).

मेरी प्यारी टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों, सबसे पहले इस वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान आपके खेल और टीम वर्क के लिए आपको बहुत सारी बधाई। आपने पूरे देश को लगातार खुशी और गौरव के पल दिए हैं। इस वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल मैच तक की आपकी यात्रा में बहुत बड़े संदेश हैं। वो संदेश एकता, कड़ी मेहनत और संकल्प का… pic.twitter.com/OuOpNjj4YN — Congress (@INCIndia) November 18, 2023

