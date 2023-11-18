Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Saturday, November 18, extended his best wishes to the Indian cricket team, who will be taking on Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023. Speaking to news agency ANI, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that Indian sports teams have performed very well for the last few years. "In the recent games, we won more than 100 medals. We are confident that our team will win," he said. Speaking further, he said that the best wishes of each soldier and Navy officer are with the Indian team for their success. "We have commanded Virat, so he is definitely our favourite," he added. India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Locals Offer Special Prayers at Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli for Team India's Victory (Watch Video).

We Are Confident That Our Team Will Win

