Bihar's popular YouTuber Manish Kasyap announced on March 27, 2025, that he would resign from the BJP after Saran Police filed an FIR against his channel for broadcasting a news report related to Dighwara. In a video posted on X, Kasyap revealed that he plans to surrender to the police on March 28, 2025, and will resign from the party beforehand to avoid any claims of political influence in his case. He expressed his frustration with the authorities, criticising their actions and questioning their selective enforcement. YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP in Presence of Manoj Tiwari, Says 'Lalu Family Looted Bihar' (Watch Videos).

Manish Kasyap To Quit BJP and Surrender to Bihar Police

मनीष कश्यप के चैनल पे हुवा FIR, दिघवारा का खबर चलाने है आरोप। कल देंगे BJP से इस्तीफा और उसके बाद गिरफ़्तारी। Managed By - Team@Mkasyapsob pic.twitter.com/sIKzqBQji3 — Manish Kasyap Son Of Bihar (@ManishKasyapsob) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)