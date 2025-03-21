Former deputy Sarpanch and Shiv Sena leader Yuvraj Sopan Koli was stabbed to death by three assailants in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Friday morning, March 21. The assailants attacked him with choppers and knives, killing him on the spot. This incident has caused a stir in the village. "A murder occurred around 8 am today, under Nashirabad Police Station limits near Kanaswade village. The deceased was called Yuvraj Koli. He was murdered by 3 people, and we have identified them as Bharat Patil, Deva Patil and Paresh Patil. They had a fight on 31st December and they had a fight once again yesterday...He was stabbed to death this morning. One accused has been arrested by the Police, efforts are underway to arrest the other two as well. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder," Jalgaon SP Dr Maheswar Reddy said. Panvel Shocker: Man Kills Colleague by Striking His Head With 20 Kg Metal Weight Over Workplace Conflict, Arrested.

Shiv Sena Leader Yuvraj Koli Murdered in Jalgaon

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On former Shiv Sena Deputy Sarpanch Yuvraj Koli's murder in Jalgaon, SP Dr. Maheswar Reddy says, "A murder occurred around 8 am today, under Nashirabad Police Station limits near Kanaswade village. The deceased was called Yuvraj Koli. He was murdered by 3… pic.twitter.com/3PGAp0GpbH — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)