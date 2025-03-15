Panvel, March 15: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 27-year-old worker allegedly killed his co-worker with a 20-kilogram weight in Panvel. The accused, identified as Dharam Gopal Rai, was arrested for killing the victim, Anil Sudama Bind alias Guddu (29), on Friday, March 14. Police officials said that Rai struck Bind's head with the metal weight at a fabrication shop in Panvel's Karanjade.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the alleged attack was a result of long-standing workplace conflict between the victim and the accused. It is reported that the victim continuously insulted and dominated the accused. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Rai and Bind worked and lived together with another labourer at a fabrication shop in Chaitanya Shri Samarth Krupa Society in Karanjade. Suicide in Panvel: Woman Pushes Minor Daughter to Death Before Jumping off 29th Floor of High-Rise in Palaspe.

A police officer said that Bind used to bully Rai. This led to built-up resentment in the accused over time. On Friday, March 14, the workers celebrated Holi with their employer and even consumed alcohol together. After the owner left, at around 3 PM, Bind, who was drunk, fell asleep in the shop.

The accused took advantage of the situation and struck the victim's head with a 20-kg metal weight, thereby killing Bind on the spot. After the shop owner learned about the incident, he alerted the police, who immediately arrived at the spot and started questioning the remaining workers. During questioning, Rai confessed to killing Bind. He was subsequently arrested. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a murder case against Rai and are investigating the matter further.

