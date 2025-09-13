Maharashtra Minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Saturday, September 13, took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, after Uddhav Thackeray threatened a stir by his party workers, particularly the women, to protest the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai. Speaking to reporters, Nitesh Rane said that Aaditya Thackeray would secretly watch the match while wearing a burqa. "Aaditya Thackeray himself will watch the India-Pakistan match tomorrow, hiding in a burqa. He will also shout slogans of Pakistan Zindabad," Rane said, even mimicking Thackeray's voice. Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray condemned the BCCI's decision to play against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament, calling it "anti-national." Aaditya Thackeray Slams BCCI Over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Calls for Boycott (Watch Video).

Nitesh Rane Says Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in ‘Burqa’

VIDEO | Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane says, "Aaditya Thackeray will watch India-Pakistan match secretly, wearing a burqa..." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/dUNXdQYS0A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)