On Monday, Aaj Tak published the exit polls results for MCD Elections 2022. As per Aaj Tak's exit polls results, AAP is winning the Delhi MCD elections. The party is expected to get 149-171 seats while BJP is set to win 69-91 seats. On the other hand, Congress is likely to get 3 to 67 seats. The MCD Elections in Delhi witnessed a two-way battle between the BJP and the AAP. While the BJP and AAP contested all 250 seats of the Delhi municipal polls, the Congress party fielded candidates for 247 seats. Elections for the Delhi municipal polls were held on December 4. In the 2017 MCD elections, the BJP won 181 of 270 seats while the AAP and Congress won 48 and 27 seats respectively.

Watch the Live Streaming Here:

