Days after its defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reshuffled key party positions. In a recent announcement, former Delhi minister and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the new Delhi state convenor, replacing Gopal Rai. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak has been made in charge of Chhattisgarh. Additionally, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named AAP's Punjab in-charge. These changes were revealed today after a high-level meeting. Bhagwant Mann Will Complete 5 Years As Punjab CM; Drugs, Corruption ‘Biggest’ Problems, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Reshuffles Party Positions

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP MP Sandeep Pathak says, "Today, various decisions were taken in the party's Political Affairs Committee meeting...Gopal Rai has been made in charge of Gujarat. Pankaj Gupta has been made in charge of Goa...Manish Sisodia has been made in charge of Punjab and… pic.twitter.com/jRGU7JvACq — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

