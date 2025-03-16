Chandigarh, March 16: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that Bhagwant Mann would complete his five-year term as the chief minister of Punjab, trashing opposition parties' claims that he would be removed from the post. However, Kejriwal also said drugs and corruption were the biggest problems in Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Mann has been in power for the last three years. Kejriwal and Mann offered prayers at the Golden Temple on the completion of three years of the party's government in the state on Sunday.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, arrived in Amritsar on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. During the Golden Temple visit, Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP leaders, including minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab in 2022 after winning 92 of the total 117 assembly seats. Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Rekha Gupta As BJP Picks Her As New Delhi CM, Says ‘Hope She Will Fulfill All Promises’.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, "On March 16, 2022, Mann saab took over as the Punjab chief minister. Today we came here to seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj (Almighty). In three years, they (gurus) guided us and gave us the strength to continue serving people." "Today, the biggest problems in Punjab are drugs and corruption. Three crore people of Punjab have come together to wage war against drugs and corruption... this is a battle for nyay (justice)," he said.

Kejriwal said they prayed to God to give them strength so that they could continue to serve the people of Punjab. "We are here to serve the people and not for power," he said. Asked about AAP's political rivals claiming that the Punjab chief minister would be changed soon, the party chief asserted, "Mann saab will complete five years, you do not need to worry... he will complete the next five years as well." Last month, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had claimed that 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him, ready to switch sides. He had also alleged that Mann was in touch with the BJP.

"When Kejriwal decides to remove him (Mann), he will pack his bags and join them (BJP)," Bajwa had alleged. Meanwhile, Mann told reporters on Sunday that the AAP had pledged to make Punjab a 'rangla Punjab' (prosperous) and his government was working towards fulfilling the promise. He claimed that 52,000 government jobs have been given to the youth of Punjab. Mann said a war has begun against drugs and corruption in the state. Earlier, the chief minister claimed that the work that has been done in the last three years had not been carried out even in the last 70 years. Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita Kejriwal Offer Prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Completion of 3 Years of AAP Govt in Punjab (Watch Video).

"On 16 March 2022 in Khatkar Kalan, we had pledged to make Punjab a 'Rangla Punjab' (prosperous) again... we are working with good intentions and full honesty to fulfil the promise," he said. "The work that has been done in these three years has not been done even in the last 70 years. We will fulfil every promise made to the Punjabis. We will take the ongoing war to end the evil of drugs from Punjab to its logical conclusion. Thank you for your support and trust in the 3 crore people of Punjab," Mann said on X.