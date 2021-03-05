BJP Announces Candidates on 70 Seats for Assam Assembly Elections 2021:

We are declaring the names of candidates on 70 seatS as of now, out of the 126 seats in Assam Assembly. We are giving 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL): Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary#AssamAssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/SIib4VdmQA — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

