Is Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari going to resign? Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said that he had conveyed his desire to step down from the political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, PM Narendra Modi was in Mumbai last week and he met Koshyari. "I conveyed to PM my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities," the Maharashtra Governor said. Ajit Pawar Attacks Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Over His Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari Wants To Resign as Maharashtra Governor?

During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

