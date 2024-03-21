The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday. K Annamalai will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Coimbatore, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is fielded from Chennai South. Other candidates like L Murugan will stand from Nilgiris, and Pon Radhakrishnan will contest from Kanyakumari. ‘Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Taunts PM Narendra Modi Amid Agitation in Ladakh by Sonam Wangchuk.

BJP Third Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out

BJP releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/bJLUyK8Og1 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

