In the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, several leaders from Maharashtra officially joined his BRS party today. The BRS, which is in the quest for expanding its national presence, got a boost after several leaders from Maharashtra joined the party at an event at Sarkoli in Solapur. In a video tweet by ANI, BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao is seen felicitating the Maharashtra leaders as they join the BRS. KCR in Maharashtra: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to Offer Prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur Today.

Watch Leaders from Maharashtra Join BRS in Presence of KCR:

#WATCH | Several leaders from Maharashtra join BRS Party in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, at Sarkoli, in Solapur pic.twitter.com/1dDxImAQus — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)