Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is currently touring Maharashtra to expand his party's national footprint, will offer prayers at Shri Vittal Rukmani Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur, today. KCR left for Maharashtra from Telangana on June 26 by road along with 300 party delegates. A video of KCR leading a massive convoy towards Maharashtra went viral on social media. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Leaves for Maharashtra in Bid to Expand His BRS Party's Footprint Into National Politics (Watch Video).

KCR To Visit Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple Today:

Maharashtra | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to offer prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur (Outside visuals from the temple) pic.twitter.com/hELkM3wlFq — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

