The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections results 2025 is being held today, February 8. A single-phase election was held in Delhi on February 5 for the 70 assembly seats. India Today will live-stream its coverage on the Delhi assembly elections results 2025 on its YouTube channel. Exit polls suggest a likely BJP comeback in Delhi after 27 years, with seat predictions ranging from 21 to 61. AAP’s projected tally varies from 10 to 44, while Congress although seeking a revival, might struggle to make an impression in Delhi, with their tally unlikely to exceed three. The ruling AAP aims for a third term, but the BJP hopes to end its 27-year wait for power in the national capital. Watch the Delhi election result 2025 live streaming on India Today for live updates on initial trends, leading/winning/losing MLAs and party-wise seat numbers below. Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on NDTV: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on India Today

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Results Live Streaming

