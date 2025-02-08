As vote counting begins today, February 8, all eyes are on the Delhi election results 2025. Most exit polls predicting a victory for PM Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Delhi assembly elections. The NDTV YouTube Channel is providing real-time updates on the Delhi election result 2025. A live streaming video of NDTV's coverage on initial trends, winning candidates, party-wise seat numbers and the final Delhi assembly election results is available below. According to NDTV’s poll of exit polls, BJP is expected to win between 42 to 70 seats, while AAP may secure 27. The Congress seems to struggle, with predictions of just one or no seat. Will Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP defy the odds, or is Delhi set for a political shift? Scroll below to watch the Delhi election results live streaming on NDTV channel. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on NDTV

Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on NDTV

Delhi Elections 2025 Results Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)