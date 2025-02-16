The swearing-in ceremony for the Delhi Chief Minister is likely to take place on February 18 at Ramlila Ground, according to reports. The venue, known for hosting significant political events, has been chosen to accommodate a large gathering of supporters and dignitaries. As per the reports, the BJP legislative party meeting may take place on February 17. Key political leaders and party members are expected to attend the ceremony. Further details regarding security arrangements and guest lists will be revealed soon. Who Will Be Next Chief Minister of Delhi? BJP MLAs Meet JP Nadda As Buzz Over Delhi CM Pick Intensifies.

Delhi CM Swearing-In Date

Delhi CM's swearing-in ceremony may take place at the Ramlila ground on February 18: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

