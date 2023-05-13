In what could be described as the closest poll battle ever, Congress candidate Dinesh Gundu Rao won the Gandhi Nagar seat in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 with a margin of just 105 votes. Rao was up against the Bharatiya Janata Party rival Sapthagiri Gowda in the Gandhi Nagar seat. Both of them secured nearly 40 per cent of votes so far amid the counting of polled votes for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 on Saturday. Karnataka Election Results 2023 Latest News Updates: Congress Surges Ahead of BJP With Lead On 115 Seats, Crosses Halfway Mark; JDS on Third Place.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2023:

