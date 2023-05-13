The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2203 is underway. As per the Election Commission, the Congress has crossed the halfway mark in early trends and is leading in 115 constituencies On the other hand, the ruling party BJP is ahead on 73 seats while JDS is leading in 29 seats. Polling for the 224 seats of Karnataka Assembly was held on Wednesday, May 10. While the early trends indicate a Congress majority in the Southern state, the final election results are awaited. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Inches Closer to Majority Mark, Leading on 110 Seats; BJP Ahead in 73, JDS 24.

Congress Crosses the Halfway Mark in Early Trends

#KarnatakaPolls | As per the ECI, Congress crosses the halfway mark in early trends, leads in 115 constituencies, BJP ahead in 73 seats while JDS leads in 29 seats.#KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/s2sMx1L4JS — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

