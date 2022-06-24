The Guwahati police on Friday, detained Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, who was present near Radisson Blu hotel in Assam. Bhosale had come to Assam to urge party MLAs and Eknath Shinde to return to Maharashtra. "This is a sensitive area. Action will be taken as per law," police official said.

