The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out its first cabinet expansion today, March 19th. BJP leaders Kamal Gupta and Seema Trikha were inducted into the state cabinet after being administered the oath of office by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. More leaders are set to be inducted into the newly constituted Haryana council of ministers. Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM As Alliance With JJP Breaks.

Haryana Cabinet Expansion:

Haryana Cabinet Expansion: BJP leaders Dr Kamal Gupta and Seema Trikha take oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administers the oath to the office to them, in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/zIMGGkkVqw — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)