In the latest turn of events in the ongoing controversy over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that Haryana had "poisoned" the Yamuna River to disrupt the water supply to the national capital, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a symbolic sip of water from the river on Wednesday, January 29. Nayab Singh Saini, who has been vocal in defending his state's actions, accused Kejriwal of "lying all his life" and insisted that the water had been tested. He further stated that the tests revealed no trace of poison in the water. "Without any hesitation and without any hesitation, I drank the water of the holy Yamuna on the border of Haryana. Atishi ji did not come. She must be making up a new lie. Lies have no legs. That is why Aap-da's lie is not working. The god-like people of Delhi have recognized these deceivers. The end of AAP's era of deceit is certain on 5 February. The people of Delhi will punish Haryana's ungrateful son Kejriwal because our brotherhood has been strong for centuries," Saini wrote on X. The dispute began when Kejriwal alleged that Haryana was deliberately contaminating the Yamuna's water supply to Delhi. The tension has escalated in recent days, with both leaders engaging in a war of words over the issue. ‘Prime Minister Also Drinks Same Water’: PM Narendra Modi Blasts AAP Over Yamuna River ‘Poisoning’ Claims (Watch Video).

Nayab Singh Saini Sips Yamuna Water After Arvind Kejriwal’s Poison Claim

बेहिचक और बेझिझक पवित्र यमुना के जल का आचमन किया हरियाणा की सीमा पर। आतिशी जी तो आईं नहीं।कोई नया झूठ रच रही होंगी।झूठ के पांव नहीं होते।इसलिए आप-दा का झूठ चल नहीं पा रहा। दिल्ली की देवतुल्य जनता इन फ़रेबियों को पहचान चुकी है।5 फ़रवरी को आप-दा के फरेब काल का अंत निश्चित है।… pic.twitter.com/EAG4pXjCFr — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) January 29, 2025

