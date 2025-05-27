The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Disciplinary Committee expelled its Karnataka MLA Arbail Shivaram Hebbar from Uttar Kannada from the party for six years. The decision comes in the wake of what the party called "repeated violations of party discipline." More details are awaited. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Expelled: BJP Expells Its Vijayapura MLA for 6 Years Over ‘Repeated Violations’ of Party Discipline, He Says ‘Rewarded for Calling a Spade a Spade’.

BJP Expels Arbail Shivaram Hebbar for 6 Years

The BJP Central Disciplinary Committee has expelled MLA A Shivaram Hebbar from the BJP for a period of six years. pic.twitter.com/fGK5BDaShZ — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

