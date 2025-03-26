The BJP on Wednesday, March 26, expelled Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years, citing repeated violations of party discipline. The party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, in a notice dated March 26, stated that Yatnal had failed to adhere to the party’s code of conduct despite multiple warnings. Following his expulsion, Yatnal reacted strongly, stating that he was "rewarded for calling a spade a spade." He alleged that vested interests played a role in his removal and vowed to continue his fight against dynasty politics and corruption and for the development of North Karnataka. The senior leader also reiterated his commitment to Hindutva and serving his people. His expulsion marks a significant development in Karnataka politics ahead of the upcoming elections. Karnataka: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice to 5 Leaders for ‘Unwarranted Comments’ on Party’s Internal Affairs in Public Forums.

BJP Expels Vijayapura MLA Yatnal, He Calls It ‘Rewarded for Calling a Spade a Spade’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)