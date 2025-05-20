AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the party's student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) today, May 20 and called for youths to join politics to bring about real political change. “Politics affects everything from education, and health to jobs. You can’t stay away from it,” he said while speaking at the launch event. He also slammed the BJP and Congress for 75 years of crisis, stating. "Mainstream politics is the root cause of all problems of this nation." “When AAP was in power, Delhi had 24-hour electricity but now there are power cuts and it hasn't even been three months since BJP came into power”, he added. Kejriwal highlighted AAP’s model of “alternative politics” focused on public welfare. He accused the BJP of already “ruining government schools” just months after forming the new Delhi government. ‘Master of Corruption’: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Questions INR 1 Lakh per Day Spent on Arvind Kejriwal’s Old Bungalow.

Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP Student Wing ASAP

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP launches its official Student Wing – ‘Association of Students for Alternative Politics’. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "...The problems we are facing today are rooted in the politics of today, what we call mainstream politics, the… pic.twitter.com/PPRQI5M9Pv — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

‘Politics Affects Everything’: Kejriwal to Youth During ASAP Launch

VIDEO | Delhi: “AAP’s student wing - ASAP - is being launched today. There are many basic issues in our country; there is not enough food, medicines, and no jobs. It is because of today’s politics- the mainstream politics. Congress and, BJP have been doing mainstream politics for… pic.twitter.com/cWVtHxBq1Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2025

