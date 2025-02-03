Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the ongoing Budget Session 2025, expressed his dissatisfaction with the President's Address, calling it a mere "old laundry list of government achievements." While addressing the Lok Sabha on February 3, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha remarked, "I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that." Gandhi emphasized that the speech repetitively outlined government accomplishments without addressing critical concerns. "It was the same laundry list of the things that the Govt has done, same, 'We have done this... we have done this,' 50 or a 100 things that the government has done," he added. ‘Budget Was To Benefit 25 People’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Union Budget 2025-26, Claims It Favors Billionaires Over Common Citizens (Watch Video).

‘Old Laundry List of Achievements’: Rahul Gandhi on President’s Speech

#BudgetSession2025 | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that. It… pic.twitter.com/krBCXH6i5S — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)