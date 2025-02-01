Addressing a public rally in Sadar Bazar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the Union Budget, alleging that it primarily favours a select group of billionaires rather than addressing the concerns of the majority. Gandhi stated that the budget's objective is to benefit "25 people," referring to India's wealthiest individuals. "They will give you a little, waive some tax, but if you examine the budget's true target, it is to hand over the country's wealth to 20-25 billionaires," he alleged. Highlighting India's socio-economic structure, Gandhi pointed out that 50% of the population belongs to backward classes, 15% to Dalits, 8% to tribals, 15% to minorities, and around 5% to poor general-category individuals. He questioned the representation of these groups in key sectors such as private hospitals, colleges, universities, major corporations, and the judiciary. "Look at the owners of big private institutions, major companies, and top judges. Show me how many belong to backward classes, Dalits, tribals, minorities, or the poor general class. These are the people who run the system, and they are all friends of the elected government," he alleged. Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘People’s Budget’, Says Will Make Citizens Partners in Development (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Slams Union Budget, Claims It Favors Billionaires Over Common Citizens

