Congress Leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor who often grabs headlines with his verbal prowess was in the news yet again after he shared pictures with few women MP’s of Loksabha. The Congress MP, tweeted an image of himself standing alongside Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborthy, Nusrat Jahan and Jothimani.

See Tweet Posted by Shashi Tharoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)