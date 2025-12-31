A security lapse occurred on the evening of December 31, 2025, when an inebriated man intercepted the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mari Mata Square in Indore. CM Mohan Yadav was travelling through the intersection for year-end engagements when the intoxicated man bypassed the security perimeter and walked directly into the path of the moving carcade. Alert security personnel and local police immediately intervened, pulling the man away from the vehicles and preventing a potential collision. While the convoy was forced to slow down momentarily, it resumed its journey shortly after without further disruption. The man has been detained by the Indore police for questioning, and the probe has been launched. MP: Death Toll Rises to 7 in Indore's Contaminated Water Incident, 116 Hospitalised.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Security Breach

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)