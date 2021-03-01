AIMIM to Contest Election in Tamil Nadu:

We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I'll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

