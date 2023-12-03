According to the official trends of the Election Commission (EC), Congress crossed the halfway mark in Telangana after leading on 61 out of 119 seats, KCR's BRS leading on 36, BJP on 10, AIMIM and CPI secured one seat each. However, BRS leader and state minister T Harish Rao led on the Siddipet seat with 10,531 votes. Congress candidate A Revanth Reddy is leading with 2,585 votes in Kamareddy after the third round of counting. His nearest rival CM K Chandrashekar Rao of BRS, is trailing. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

Election Commission Official Trends:

Congress crosses the halfway mark in Telangana; leads on 61 seats in official trends as per ECI. BRS - 36, BJP - 10, AIMIM - 1 and CPI - 1 pic.twitter.com/KDvWhCoZCk — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

