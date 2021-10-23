New Delhi, October 23: BJP MP Varun Gandhi today shared a video of farmer from Uttar Pradesh burning his crop. Sharing the video, Varun Gandhi called for a "rethink" of the country's agriculture policies. The video showed a farmer from Lakhimpur burned his paddy crop reportedly because it had remained unsold for 15 days. "What has this system reduced farmers to? We need to rethink our agriculture policy," the BJP leader wrote.

उत्तर प्रदेश के किसान श्री समोध सिंह पिछले 15 दिनों से अपनी धान की फसल को बेचने के लिए मंडियों में मारे-मारे फिर रहे थे, जब धान बिका नहीं तो निराश होकर इसमें स्वयं आग लगा दी। इस व्यवस्था ने किसानों को कहाँ लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है? कृषि नीति पर पुनर्चिंतन आज की सबसे बड़ी ज़रूरत है। pic.twitter.com/z3EjYw9rIz — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)