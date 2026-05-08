Vijay Faces Awkward Moment After Forgetting Congress Support Letter in Car During Tamil Nadu Governor Meeting
An unexpected moment during Vijay’s meeting with Governor RV Arlekar has sparked political discussion in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, while presenting numbers to stake a claim, Vijay reportedly did not carry the Congress Party’s written support letter during the first meeting, saying it had been left in the car. The incident has since become a talking point in political circles.
A political moment during Vijay’s meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar has drawn attention after sources said he failed to present the Congress Party’s written support letter during the initial discussion. While Vijay reportedly showed the required numbers to stake a claim, he is said to have informed officials that the supporting document was “left in the car.” The incident has since become a talking point in state political circles. How Much Did Thalapathy Vijay Score in Class 10? TVK Chief’s Marksheet Goes Viral After Election Victory.
Vijay Forgets Congress Support Letter in Car During TN Governor Meeting
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).