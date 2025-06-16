Vijay Rupani Last Rites: Former Gujarat CM’s Funeral With Full State Honours Today in Rajkot, Around 2,000 Kilograms of Flowers To Be Used on Hearse Van (Watch Videos)

The last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be held today, June 16, in Rajkot with full state honours. His mortal remains, confirmed through DNA testing after the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, will be transported from Ahmedabad by a chartered plane.

    Banner Appears Ahead of Vijay Rupani’s Last Rites in Rajkot (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2025 09:11 AM IST

    The last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be held today, June 16, in Rajkot with full state honours. His mortal remains, confirmed through DNA testing after the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, will be transported from Ahmedabad by a chartered plane. Visuals from Shri Daya Shankar Pragateshwar Mahadev Temple show preparations for the ceremony, where his body will be kept for public homage. Around 2,000 kilograms of flowers will adorn the hearse van carrying his remains. Rupani was among the 241 passengers aboard the ill-fated London-bound flight that crashed on June 12. Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Identification of Former Gujarat CM’s Body Still Under Process, Says Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Rajnish Patel.

    Vijay Rupani’s Last Rites Today in Rajkot With Full State Honours

    Former Gujarat CM's Body Will Be Kept at Shri Daya Shankar Pragteshwar Mahadev Temple 

