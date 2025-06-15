Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): The identification process of the body of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is still in process as the hospital administration has not been able to match his DNA as of now, as informed by Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Rajnish Patel.

Rupani was among the 241 victims of June 12 crash of the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 flight, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed soon after takeoff. A total of 242 people, including 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots, were on board flight AI 171.

"The identification process of the body of former CM Vijay Rupani is still underway. We have still not been able to match the DNA. We will inform the press as soon as we find his body", Rajnish Patel told reporters.

Patel further informed that a total of 31 DNAs have been identified as of now and 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members.

"The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives", he told reporters.

Earlier today, the Ahmedabad hospital authorities confirmed the death of four more students of BJ Medical College and their relatives due to which the death toll of the AI 171 plane crash rose to 250.

Dhaval Gameti, FAIMA Vice President and President of Junior Doctors Association, BJ Medical College said that four medical students and their relatives have died so far. He further stated that out of 20 admitted students, 11 have been discharged, and eight to nine people are still under treatment.

"Four medical students have died in the incident. Including resident doctors and their relatives, the total deaths are nine. Twenty students were admitted, of whom 11 have been discharged now...Currently, eight to nine people are going through the treatment...." Gameti said, addressing mediapersons here. (ANI)

