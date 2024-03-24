Forget everything pink you've seen before! Aditi Rao Hydari raises the bar in a mesmerising, all-pink ethnic ensemble. This fashion icon isn't just captivating audiences; she's leaving them speechless. Her outfit features luxurious chiffon fabric that flatters her every move. The blouse's neckline is a canvas for enchanting floral embellishments, perfectly complementing the flowy skirt. But the real showstopper is the glamorous cape with a tasselled hemline, adding a touch of regal flair. From the meticulously styled hair, perfect choker neckpiece to the flawless makeup, every detail of this look screams confidence and effortless elegance. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Her Fashion Game Notch Higher in Black Bralette Paired With Baggy Coat (See Hot Pics).

Aditi Rao Hydari's Style Is Impeccable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

