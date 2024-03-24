Ditching the princess vibes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently transformed into a captivating 'dragon' with her latest look. The actress traded flowing gowns for a striking all-black ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Adding a touch of boldness, the diva donned a black bralette, which she paired with a baggy coat and flowy skirt. Kohl-rimmed eyes and a messy bun completed the look, exuding both confidence and allure. Striking a pose with undeniable charisma, Samantha proves she can slay any style she embraces. Have a look at her bold fashion choice below. Rakul Preet Singh Nails The Denim-on-Denim Look, Flaunts Her Effortless Summer Style in Latest Insta Photos!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slays In Hot All-Black Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

