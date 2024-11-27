Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have shared breathtaking new wedding photos, showcasing their timeless elegance and chemistry. In the stunning shots from Alila Fort Bishangarh, Aditi radiates in a traditional red lehenga choli, intricately embroidered, which she has paired with exquisite kundan jewellery. Siddharth complements her perfectly in a beige sherwani with a matching dupatta, exuding sophistication. Their coordinated looks, designed by the renowned Sabyasachi, highlight their regal charm. For the unversed, the couple, who have been together for nearly three years, exchanged vows in an intimate temple ceremony in Telangana in September 2024. Aditi Rao Hydari Turns 38: Siddharth Shares Romantic Pics To Celebrate His Wife’s Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Whole Life’.

Aditya Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Dreamy Wedding Photos

