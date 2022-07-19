Alaya F and her carefree fashion have always been in the talks, no matter what! The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress took to Instagram to share a fashion reel where she transitioned from one black outfit to another and displayed her five stunning attires that served as the major style inspiration for all those who love BLACK! The reel featured her in oversized hoodie and shorts; latex skirt with tube top and blazer; dazzling dress and stiletto boots; mini skirt and plunging-neckline top; black joggers and corset top. She exhibited different outfit vibes through her lovely short Insta video and we must say, she owns it all! Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Bridesmaid in Her Powder Blue Anita Dongre Outfit (View Pics)

Check Out Alaya F's Recent Instagram Reel for a Fashionable Vibe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

