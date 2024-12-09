The pre-wedding festivities of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her fiance, Shane Gregoire, have officially begun. After the Haldi ceremony on Sunday, the couple hosted a cocktail party for their near and dear ones in the film fraternity on Monday (December 9). B-Town celebs have already started arriving at the venue, and pictures of them have surfaced online. Imtiaz Ali, Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, Anurag Kashyap, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, have arrived for the pre-wedding bash. Shane Gregoire opted for an all-black look, while Aaliyah Kashyap donned a red outfit for the night. The couple is set to get married on December 11, 2024. Aaliyah Kashyap Pre-Wedding Festivities: Anurag Kashyap Shares Adorable Picture From His Daughter’s Haldi Ceremony.

Shane Gregoire and Aaliyah Kashyap at Their Cocktail Party

Anurag Kashyap

Imtiaz Ali

Alaya F

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Orry

