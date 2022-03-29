Alaya F may be one film old in the industry but the girl is all over social media. After marking a promising debut with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, she was quick to get tagged as the new sensation in Bollywood. With a few public appearances but tons of social media uploads, Alaya is out there but still a mystery to explore. Recently, Alaya's stylist, Sanam Ratansi uploaded a few pictures of the star kid on her Instagram account and they were simply gorgeous. Alaya F Turns Up the Heat With Her Animal Print Beachwear in The Maldives (View Pics).

We have previously seen Alaya don some traditional attires, but this one takes home the trophy. Alaya picked a stunning powder blue coloured lehenga choli from the house of Anita Dongre for what we believe was a promotional outing. She accessorised her look with no major jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings and bracelets to go with. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup, curled eyelashes and hair tied in a messy bun, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Alaya F in Anita Dongre

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Alaya's future releases, she'll be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller U-Turn. She also has Freddy with Kartik Aaryan which will reportedly blur the lines between love and obsession. For the unversed, Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of the veteran actor, Kabir Bedi.

