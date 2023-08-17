Ananya Panday is surely the new Bollywood heartthrob, acing the fashion game with her new looks. The actress is currently involved in the promotion of her new movie, “Dream Girl”, and Ananya is serving some hot and chic looks. Recently, she shared pics of her latest look on her Instagram, and we can’t get over it. Ananya Panday looked sultry in a white cold shoulder body con dress with ribbed cut-outs to showcase her neckline. She paired the outfit with a pair of contrasting green lace-up heels. Ananya Panday topped the look with a choker necklace, statement earrings and rings. She tied her hair back in a low pony which complemented her overall look. Ananya Pandey Emanates Elegance in a Turquoise Teal Saree (See Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

