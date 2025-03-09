Ananya Panday is soaking up the sun in Seychelles, sharing dreamy glimpses from her stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island. The actress turned heads in a stunning bikini, flaunting her toned physique while embracing the island life. In one of the pictures, she is seen feeding giant tortoises over 100 years old, adding a touch of nature’s magic to her getaway. From cycling along the pristine shore to striking a pose by the poolside, Ananya’s beach vacation is all about style and major travel goals! BLACKPINK Lisa's New Bikini Photos: K-Pop Star Wears Almost INR 75,000 Louis Vuitton Monogram Bikini While Holidaying in Thailand, Check Instagram Post.

Ananya Panday in Seychelles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)