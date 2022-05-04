Supermodel Bella Hadid is no stranger to serving unique looks. Bella wore a sexy black corset lingerie dress custom-designed by Designer Dilara Findikoglu for the Met Gala afterparty and she looked stunning. She kept her makeup simple with blushed cheeks and a hint of colour on the lips. She opted for a complete hair updo and wore stockings with black heels. For Met Gala 2022, the main event, Hadid wore a Burberry corset dress with a high slit and patterned stockings. Smokin' HOT! Bella Hadid Sets Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet On Fire With Her Bold, Sexy Black Outfit.

Check Out Bella’s Afterparty Look Here:

bella hadid at the met gala after party pic.twitter.com/fOde8uyhFk — bella archive (@hadidfiles) May 3, 2022

