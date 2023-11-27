Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us? It's hard to focus on anyone else when Emily Ratajkowski is around. The American model is captivating everyone's attention with her latest photoshoot for Vogue. In this stunning set, she dons various outfits. In one picture, she's dressed in a dark-colored flared denim paired with a white top. In another captivating shot, she wears a golden leaf gown along with a single neckpiece that tastefully covers her nipple area, perfectly highlighting her skin tone. In other pictures from the magazine spread, Emily wore a series of crop top looks paired with minimal makeup. Emily in Paris! Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Makes Bold Style Statement in Fashion Capital With Powerful yet Chic Looks (View Pics).

Check Out Emily Ratajkowski Latest Photoshoot Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

