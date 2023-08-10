Victoria's Secret recently launched its new lingerie collection called 'The Icon'. Top supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen and Candice Swanepoel are seen posing for the collection. Newer models like Adut Akech, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Paloma Elsesser are also seen posing for the new collection of the popular lingerie brand. "There’s an icon in all of us. Use this sound to create your own legendary moment [sic]," Victoria's Secret wrote while sharing the video of their new lingerie collection on Instagram. Taylor Hill, Victoria's Secret Model, and Daniel Fryer Exchange Vows In Stunning Western-Themed Wedding In Colorado (View Pics).

Victoria's Secret New Collection:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)