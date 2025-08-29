A blockbuster is on the cards as Emma Raducanu battles Elena Rybakina in a third round match at the US Open 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu match is set to be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of US Open 2025 and fans can likely find the Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Coco Gauff Breaks Down in Tears During On-Court Interview After Advancing to US Open 2025 Third Round With Victory Over Donna Vekic (Watch Video).

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu

RSVP: Grand Slam champions only. pic.twitter.com/VU5s4BgbPi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025

